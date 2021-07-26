Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.28

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 614503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

