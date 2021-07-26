CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.66 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.
TSE:CEU traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.65. 183,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$421.80 million and a PE ratio of 56.90. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last three months.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.