CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.66 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.65. 183,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$421.80 million and a PE ratio of 56.90. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

