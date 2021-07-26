Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.99

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 138805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,435,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.