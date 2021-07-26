CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,685. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

