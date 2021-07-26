Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.47.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.79. 5,585,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

