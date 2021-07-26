Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives $189.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

