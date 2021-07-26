Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 386,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

