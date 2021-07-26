Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.67. Albany International reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. 88,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,761. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

