Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Price Target at GBX 77

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

CINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CINE stock traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 66.84 ($0.87). The company had a trading volume of 6,969,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market cap of £917.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.55. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

