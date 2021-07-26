Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Post $2.05 EPS

Analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday.

World Acceptance stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,599. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

