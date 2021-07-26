Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Post $2.05 EPS

Analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.
World Acceptance stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,599. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
