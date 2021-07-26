Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,551. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

