Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.97. 1,098,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,816. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,000 shares of company stock worth $19,712,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

