Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce $310.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.91 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

