Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,664.13. 44,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,667.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

