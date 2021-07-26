Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

