AXPR (AXPR) Price Up 10.3% This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $2.73 million and $9,021.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXPR has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.