Pirl Price Hits $0.0008 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $63,609.42 and $51.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.51 or 0.05995260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.02 or 0.01304934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00351677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00131294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00582362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

