Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $2.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $156.34. 369,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,938. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

