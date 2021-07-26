First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.43

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 303,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,549.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

