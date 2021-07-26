Lympo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $376,719.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Lympo has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $376,719.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

