Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $426,272.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $426,272.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00815673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

