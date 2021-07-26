DXdao (DXD) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $282.81 or 0.00731886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $367,445.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00236166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

