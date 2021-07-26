Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

