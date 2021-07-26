JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

PUBGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

