Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$27.70 during trading on Monday. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.