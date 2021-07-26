Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $168.03 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of WING stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,192. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

