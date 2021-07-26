Zerogoki USD Price Tops $1.01 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $222,104.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00815673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,977,982 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

