Rotten (ROT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,196.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Rotten has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $286,475.85 and approximately $3,196.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00815673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 92,758,637 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

