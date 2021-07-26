Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

