Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $574,388.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $574,388.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00815673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,926,185 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

