$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.52. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,701. The stock has a market cap of $664.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

