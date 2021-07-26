Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Raised to 134.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from 125.00 to 134.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 111,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.