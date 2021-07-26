Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $66.30

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.54. 20,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

