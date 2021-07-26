Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,534. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.