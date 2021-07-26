Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. 9,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,630. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

