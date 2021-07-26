AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

AB traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

