The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 248,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

