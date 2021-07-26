$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Hologic posted sales of $822.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

