CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.67. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,459. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

