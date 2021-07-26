Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $2.99. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

