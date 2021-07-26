Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.58. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,544. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.75.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

