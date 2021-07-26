Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.58. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,544. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

