Signify’s (PHPPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32. Signify has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

