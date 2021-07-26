Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDLA. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. 503,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.