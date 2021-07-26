Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.28. 94,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,831. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

