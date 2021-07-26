Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.28. 94,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,831. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

