Insider Buying: Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Css Llc/Il acquired 1,324 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $5,137.12.

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $270,720.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il bought 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il bought 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il bought 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of MIE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,529. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

