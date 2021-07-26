712 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,164.95.

Shares of AMZN traded up $43.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,699.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,425.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

