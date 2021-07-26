Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 67 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.16. 50,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

