Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the average daily volume of 662 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $192.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

