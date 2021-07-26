Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $54.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $53.91 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.98 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

AAOI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,434. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

