JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

JCDXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$28.25 during trading hours on Monday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.